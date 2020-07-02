Wednesday, July 1 games
Kee, Lansing 5, Oelwein 4
Kee, Lansing 10, Oelwein 0
WATERLOO — The Huskies (1-12) were swept by the Kee Hawks (9-4) on Wednesday in the Waterloo Bucks Riverfront Stadium. No Oelwein individual statistics were available for this report.
In game 1, Kee pitchers gave up four earned runs on eight Oelwein hits while striking out six.
In game 2, Kee pitchers hurled a shutout, allowing only two hits while striking out two and walking two.
Don Bosco 9, Jesup 4
GILBERTVILLE — Jesup senior Cole Oberbroeckling hit two doubles, pushed across three runs and scored one himself in The J-Hawks (3-4) road loss on Wednesday to Don Bosco (8-1)
North Fayette Valley 11, Clayton Ridge 5
WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley (3-6)scored 11 runs on two hits, 10 walks and eight hit batsmen Wednesday night at home against Clayton Ridge (1-10). The hits were singles by junior left fielder Cole Everitt, who scored a run, and freshman second baseman Kaleb White, who scored two runs.
Freshman TigerHawk pitcher Clay Moser got the win after three innings of work, striking out one batter, walking one, hitting two and giving up three runs on five hits. White pitched four innings, striking out two, walking two and giving up two runs on three hits.
South Winneshiek 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
CALMAR — South Winneshiek junior Cael Kuboushek pitched a shutout against Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli Wednesday night. Cougars freshman second baseman Trace Meyer has a two-hit game, both singles. Other Cougars getting hits were senior Kelby Olson, sophomore Klay Seehase, junior Dawson Bergmann and senior Marshall Oberbroeckling.