As opening day in the MLB commenced Thursday, the great American pastime is reaching its pinnacle in Iowa as the high school baseball state tournament kicked off Friday in Des Moines at Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs.
It didn’t take long for a top-seed to fall on the opening day of the tournament, and there is plenty to look forward to including a Cedar Falls team that made the tournament for the first time since 1989.
Class 1A started the quarterfinals off with a bang as no. 8 Kingsley-Pierson (16-2) upset top-ranked Martensdale-St. Mary’s (26-2) 3-2 in eight innings.
On the other side of the bracket, second-ranked and undefeated Remsen-St. Mary’s will face off against no. 7 Burlington-Notre Dame (14-2) on Saturday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m.
The first half of the Saturday doubleheader pits no. 3 Council Bluffs-St. Albert (21-1) against no. 6 Mason City-Newman Catholic (17-5) at 10:30 a.m. The Class 1A state championship is set for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Class 2A will see top-ranked Van Meter (20-2) take on no. 8 Treynor (12-7) at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27. Whoever comes out on top will face the winner of Wellman-Mid-Prairie (15-3) and Inwood-West Lyon (14-3).
The other side of the bracket has no. 2 North Linn-Troy Mills (18-2) facing no. 7 Durant (13-4) at 4:30 p.m. on Monday as well.
The nightcap draws a third-ranked and 15-3 Dike-New Hartford team against no. 6 Des Moines Christian (15-6). The semifinals are on Thursday, July 30 with the 2A state championship on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m.
The Class 3A quarterfinals will be on Tuesday, July 28 followed by 4A on Wednesday, July 29. The semfinals are on Friday, July 31 with all four class championship games on Saturday, Aug. 1.
SOFTBALL
The Iowa softball state tournament is on the horizon as well with the quarterfinals starting on Monday, July 27. The games are set to be played at numerous ballparks in Fort Dodge including Iowa Central Field.
Class 1A has two one-loss teams in top-ranked Collins-Maxwell (19-1) and no. 3 Clarksville (16-1).
In 2A, North Linn boasts the only undefeated record among all five classes at 23-0. If North Linn moves on, a 19-2 Northeast team or 17-3 Central Springs squad will stand in their way of making it to the title game.
The favorite in Class 3A appears to be Albia at 19-1, but no. 4 Humboldt at 20-2 and no. 6 Algona at 16-1 will be distinguished challengers. Northeast Iowa Conference member Charles City is making its fifth consecutive tournament appearance.
The championship games for Class 1A-3A are all on Friday, July 31 with 4A and 5A on Thursday, July 30. Amidst all the chaos of 2020, champions will be crowned in Des Moines and Fort Dodge providing a sense of normalcy and accomplishment in these challenging times.