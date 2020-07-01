SUMNER — Wapsie Valley piled up 14 hits, including two home runs and four doubles on their way to a 13-4 road win on Tuesday over Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli.
Junior Garrett Barnes was 3-for-4 at the plate, knocking in three runs and scoring one himself, as the Warriors won 13-4 on the road.
Four other Wapsie Valley hitters had two hits, including junior Blayde Bellis, who hit two doubles from the lead-off position. He scored twice and had one RBI.
Juniors Ethan Oltrogge and Jordan Rubner each had a pair of singles. Oltrogge had one RBI and Rubner had two.
Senior Tanner Blaylock hit a single and a double and had two RBIs. Junior Brody Stark scored three runs courtesy running for Blaylock.
Juniors Trevor Sauerbrei and Brady Benning each hit a home run. Benning collected two RBIs and Sauerbrei had one. Sauerbrei also scored three runs on the night.
Junior Dallas Wittenburg scored once courtesy running for Rubner.
Sophomore Brady Sauerbrei hit a double and scored one run.
Blaylock got the win after pitching six innings, striking out six batters, walking three, hitting one and giving up five hits. Only one of the two runs scored against him was earned. Benning gave up two earned runs in relief, while Traeton Sauerbrie hurled one scoreless inning.
The win was Wapsie Valley's second straight after defeating Hudson 5-2 on the road. It boosted Wapsie Valley's overall record to 6-4. The Cougars fell to 2-6.
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley was scheduled to host Alburnett (10-2) on Wednesday. Their next action will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Janesville (3-5), and closing out the week Friday with a 5:30 p.m. home game against Jesup.
SCORING BY INNING
WV 1 1 3 0 0 5 3 — 13
SF/T 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 — 4