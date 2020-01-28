SUMNER — Aplington-Parkersburg one-two punch on offense of junior Josh Haan and sophomore Jayden Mackie came close to outscoring their hosts all on their own Monday night.
Haan scored 16 and Mackie added 15 as the Falcons went on to with their fifth game in a row, 64-32 over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Aplington-Parkersburg improved to 8-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East and 11-1 overall. Sumner-Fredericksburg fell to 4-6 in the conference and 6-8 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
A-P | 20 | 17 | 10 | 17 | — 64
S-F | 12 | 3 | 10 | 7 | — 32
UP NEXT
The Cougars host Grundy Center on Thursday, Jan. 30.