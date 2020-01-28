SUMNER — Aplington-Parkersburg senior Megan Johnson put in a season-high 18-point performance to lead the visiting Falcons over Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls basketball team, 54-42, Monday evening.
The Falcons had three scorers in double figures.
Senior Cassidy Pagel led the Cougars in scoring with 12 points, followed by senior Kylie Jordon (9), senior Tiffany Beyer (9), junior Molly Niewoehner (5), junior Chantelle Nuss (3) junior Abby Meyer (2) and sophomore Morgan Brandt (2).
Aplington-Parkersburg improved to 5-4 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East, as Sumner-Fredericksburg fell to 4-7.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F 10 9 9 14 — 42
A-P 14 17 8 15 — 54