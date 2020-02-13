CLARKSVILLE -- The West Central girls basketball team's postseason stint was a short one. Clarksville, ranked 15th in Class 1A, hosted and defeated the Blue Devils, 53-17, Thursday night.
West Central finished the regular season with an 8-11 record in the Upper Iowa Conference, which was good enough for sixth.
The Blue Devils are now 8-13 overall, an improvement on last season's 1-17 record.
Clarksville, 19-3, moves on to face Riceville, 12-9, on Feb. 18.
SCORING BY QUARTER
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FINAL
|West Central
|6
|1
|2
|8
|-- 17
|Clarksville
|13
|14
|17
|9
|-- 53