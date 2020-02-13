Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CLARKSVILLE -- The West Central girls basketball team's postseason stint was a short one. Clarksville, ranked 15th in Class 1A, hosted and defeated the Blue Devils, 53-17, Thursday night.

West Central finished the regular season with an 8-11 record in the Upper Iowa Conference, which was good enough for sixth.

The Blue Devils are now 8-13 overall, an improvement on last season's 1-17 record.

Clarksville, 19-3, moves on to face Riceville, 12-9, on Feb. 18.

SCORING BY QUARTER

  Q1Q2 Q3  Q4  FINAL
West Central -- 17 
Clarksville 13 1417  9-- 53