WATERLOO — Behind 24 points by senior Cooper Fuelling, the Jesup boys basketball team on Monday won its fourth game of the season.
It was Fuelling’s second best offensive game of the season. He put on 25 against Denver on Dec. 16.
Junior Brodie Kresser has the highest-scoring game for the J-Hawks this season at 27, which he scored against oelwein on Dec. 3.
Sophomore Parker McHone assed 11 points against the Sailors on Monday, followed by senior Landon Borrett with 4, junior Jase Pilcher with 3 and junior Tanner Cole with 2.
Fuelling made two of six 3-point attempts. McHone made three of seven.
Defensively Borrett, Fuelling, Pilcher and sophomore Carson Lienau each pulled in seven rebounds. McHone and Cole had two apiece and senior Health Wyant had one.
Fuelling led the team in steals with four.
The victory lifts Jesup to 2-11 in the North Iowa Cedar League East and 4-14 overall, while it drops Columbus Catholic to 4-8 and 5-12 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
JP 5 11 6 22 — 44
CC 7 8 10 18 — 43
UP NEXT
The J-Hawks will host Union on Friday, Feb. 7. The boys will play after the 6:15 p.m. girls varsity game.