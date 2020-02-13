Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION — Despite as 22-point performance from North Fayette Valley junior Kole Johnson, the TigerHawks were unable to take down MFL Mar-Mac, which is tied for first atop the Upper Iowa Conference with Turkey Valley

Johnson had a 7-for-12 night shooting field goals. He was 7-for-7 at the free throw line.

Also scoring for the TigerHawks were senior Sam Frietag and junior Jonah Moore with 8 apiece, followed by junior Tanner Johnson, senior Brennan Imoehl and senior Trey Darnell with 3 apiece. Junior Andrew Schmitt contributed 2.

MFL Mar-Mac had three scorers in double figures — seniors Spencer Larson and Cedrick Drahn each had 14 and senior Tyler Kurth had 12.

MFL Mar Mac outrebounded NFV 32-18.

NFV wrapped up its regular season 8-8 in the Upper Iowa Conference and 11-10 overall. MFL Mar Mac is 14-2 in the conference and 16-5 overall

UP NEXT

NFV travels to Cresco on Monday, Feb. 17, for a Class 2A, District 7 playoff game. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

SCORING BY QUARTER

NFV 10 9 13 17 — 49

MFL 14 15 11 15 — 55

