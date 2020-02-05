ELKADER — Central Elkader freshmen Haley Frieden and Delaney Scherf scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, Monday night to lead the Warriors over the visiting Starmont girls basketball team, 57-27.
Central Elkader, ranked 14th in Class 1A, sprinted out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Stars played the Warriors to a 14-14 tie in the second. A 21-3 run by Central Elkader to open the second half put the game too far out of reach.
The non-conference loss drops Starmont to 2-16 overall, and lifts Central Elkader to 17-3.
SCORING BY QUARTER
ST 3 14 3 7 — 27
CE 15 14 21 7 — 57
UP NEXT
Starmont will host Maquoketa Valley, ranked 12th in Class 2A, on Friday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.