WATERLOO — A little road cooking helped the Jesup girls basketball team rebound from its home loss on Friday to conference-leading Dike-New Hartford.

The J-Hawks, ranked no. 14 in Class 3A, posted a 52-29 win over Columbus Catholic in Waterloo on Monday.

Jesup held a 30-6 lead at the half.

No further statistics were available.

Jesup improved to 10-4 in the North Cedar League East and 14-4 overall. Columbus Catholic fell to 4-9 and 7-12

SCORING BY QUARTER

JP 15 15 9 13 — 52

CC 2 4 6 17 — 29

UP NEXT

The J-Hawks host Union on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

