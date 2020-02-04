WATERLOO — A little road cooking helped the Jesup girls basketball team rebound from its home loss on Friday to conference-leading Dike-New Hartford.
The J-Hawks, ranked no. 14 in Class 3A, posted a 52-29 win over Columbus Catholic in Waterloo on Monday.
Jesup held a 30-6 lead at the half.
No further statistics were available.
Jesup improved to 10-4 in the North Cedar League East and 14-4 overall. Columbus Catholic fell to 4-9 and 7-12
SCORING BY QUARTER
JP 15 15 9 13 — 52
CC 2 4 6 17 — 29
UP NEXT
The J-Hawks host Union on Friday at 6:15 p.m.