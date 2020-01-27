CRESCO — Oelwein struggled keeping up with Crestwood’s transition game in Tuesday night’s road loss.
The Cadets defeated the visiting Huskies boys basketball team 60-38, but Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf saw progress.
“Tonight at Crestwood the guys played really hard,” he said “We got better and took steps in the right direction. The ball movement we had on offense helped us get quality shots.
“The one thing we struggled with tonight was the speed of Crestwood. We got beat in transition and that is something we can fix for tomorrow when we take on Decorah.”
Jacob King led the Huskies with 16 points, followed by Camren Palmer (8), Riley Hamilton (6), Spencer Logan (4), Ethan Studebaker (3), Cole Hamilton (2), Duncan Tripp (2) and Jeremiah Sullivan (1).
Crestwood had three players in double figures. Garrett Ollendieck led with 16, followed by Andy Osmonson (13) and Reid Wiley (12).
Oelwein fell to 0-7 in the Northeast Iowa Conference and 2-12 overall. Crestwood is 4-3 in the conference and 7-7 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oelwein | 8 | 10 | 11 | 9 | — 38
Crestwood | 13 | 19 | 17 | 11 | — 60
UP NEXT
Oelwein travels to Decorah Tuesday evening to face the NEIC-leading Vikings, who are 10-4 overall.