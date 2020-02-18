CRESCO — It’s always a tough game when you play Crestwood, said Oelwein boys basketball head coach Nick Schauf, and Monday night was no exception.
The Cadets defeated the Huskies, 77-50, in Cresco in the first round of the Class 2A District 7 playoffs.
“The game was very physical and the kids showed great heart and toughness throughout the game,” Schauf said. “We at times lost their shooters and that allowed them to gain some confidence. They pressured us the entire game from end line to end line and that caused some problems for us. They are a very good team.”
Crestwood finished 7-5 in the Northeast Iowa Conference, which was good enough for fourth place Charles City and Waverly-Shell Rock tied for second at 9-3, and Decorah won the conference at 10-2.
Garret Ollendieck led all scorers with 25 points for the Cadets. He sank five 3-pointers. Three other teammates also reached double figures.
Oelwein’s Jacob King had the second-highest point total with 21. He hit three 3-pointers.
“Jacob King played extremely well as he has all season seeing multiple defenders, double teams, face guards, etc.,” Schauf said. “He never let it get to him and he has a bright future in looking to his senior year.
Also scoring for the Huskies were Cole Hamilton with 14, followed by Nick Dittmer with 4, Jeremiah Sullivan with 4, Spencer Logan with 3, Riley Hamilton with 2, Adam Deaner with 2.
“Offensively Cole Hamilton played a tough game in the post and really started to figure out the last few games on how to attack with a purpose and play physically tough in the post,” Schauf said.
Oelwein’s season concluded with a 2-20 overall record, but Schauf says there is more to this team than wins and losses.
“This team was a big success in my opinion as a lot of guys did not have much experience coming in and had to figure out the speed and physicality that comes with playing varsity basketball,” he said. “I am so proud of all the guys that came to work every day and got better. The simple things done right over and over again will help any team make strides. This team did that.”
Five seniors will depart from this team — Riley Hamilton, Merek Moeller, Cam Palmer, Dittmer and Deaner.
“The seniors’ legacy is something that will lead to their success in the future which was they had the drive to improve daily and were extremely coachable,” Schauf said. “I know that this group will have a lot of impact on whatever team they are on next.
“Moving forward, the offseason is meant for individual improvement, both with athleticism and skills. We look forward to the opportunity to see a ton of kids in the gym and weight room that have the hunger and drive to compete and get better every day.”
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oel 12 10 16 12 — 50
C’wood 18 18 16 25 — 77