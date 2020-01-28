DECORAH — Decorah's boys basketball team has the best field goal percentage in the Northeast Iowa Conference at 47.4%. It has scored the most points, 996, and has the highest points per game average of 66.4.
So, when Oelwein rolled into Decorah Tuesday night, the Huskies knew they had a difficult hill to climb. They found themselves down 24-2 at the half, but despite that came out in the third quarter and played even with the conference champion contenders. Ultimately, the Vikings won 49-19.
"Last night it was tough for the offense to get into any rhythm," said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. "Decorah is a very good team and is in the mix to win the conference. They are very athletic and strong, which we had trouble with."
The Vikings had 12 steals. They average about seven per game. They had 38 rebounds, about three more than their per game average.
"We learned some more things about flow and how we need to play on the offensive side of the ball to give us a chance at the end," Schauf said.
Sophomore Cole Hamilton, who sank two 3-point shots, led the Huskies in scoring with 9, followed by senior Jacob King (4) and senior Riley Hamilton, senior Camren Palmer and junior Spencer Logan with 2 apiece.
The Vikings offense had a down night against the Huskies defense.
"Defensively, we played pretty well holding them well below their average," Schauf said.
"The kids never quit and this group of guys gives it all that they have every night," he said. "The work ethic they are portraying is something to be proud of and will definitely transfer later on in life. We welcome a couple of days of practice and Charles City on Friday."
SCORING BY QUARTER
OEL | 2 | 0 | 11 | 6 | — 19
DEC | 12 | 12 | 11 | 14 | — 49
UP NEXT
Oelwein hosts Charles City on Friday. The boys varsity will play after the girls varsity, which begins at 6:30 p.m.