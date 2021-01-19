VINTON — Oelwein boys basketball scored more than 40 points for the first time since their 65-56 win against West Central on Dec. 22. It just wasn’t enough to get the win in Vinton Monday night.
Vinton Shellsburg improved its season record to 5-8 with a 67-41 win against the visiting Huskies, who are now 4-9, with eight games left in the regular season.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OEL 10 8 13 10 — 41
V-S 17 22 14 14 — 67
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to West Union on Thursday to take on Upper Iowa Conference-leading North Fayette Valley (10-1). Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Waukon gave the TigerHawks their first loss of the season on Jan. 11. The Indians won 48-40.
WV alone atop NICL-East
DIKE — Wapsie Valley boys basketball knocked Dike-New Hartford into a second-place tie in the North Iowa Cedar League-East standings Monday night. The Warriors won 74-50 in the Wolverines’ den.
Senior guard Blayde Bellis led the Warriors in scoring with 22 points, sophomore Mason Harter in rebounds with 12, and senior guard Kobe Risse in assists with eight.
The latest Associated Press Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll ranks Dike-New Hartford as No. 2 in Class 2A. Wapsie Valley is No. 10 in Class 1A.
With the win, the Warriors, winners of three straight, are alone atop the conference at 8-2. Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg are tied in second at 7-2.
All three teams are 9-2 overall, with Denver 10-2, but 6-2 in the NICL-East.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 20 15 24 15 — 74
DNH 8 21 10 11 — 50
POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Blayde Bellis 22, Kobe Risse 14, Parker Landsgard 12, Gunner Meyer 8, Tyler Ott 3, Mason Harter 5, Andrew Westpfahl 5, Gibsen Kane 3, and Brody Stark 2. Dike-New Hartford: Landen Sullivan 15, AJ Wegener 12, Nathan Moore 9, Jacob Stockdale 5, Brewer Eiklenborg 5, Zak Wauters 4.
REBOUNDS — Wapsie Valley: Harter 12, Westpfahl 6, Risse 5, Meyer 5, Ott 3, Landsgard 3, Bellis 2, and Garrett Barnes 2. Dike-New Hartford — Moore 7, Eiklenborg 5, Wegener 5, Wauters 3, Sullivan 3, Cale Jensen 2, and Stockdale 1.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will host Waterloo Catholic (2-12) on Friday. Tipoff is 7:45 p.m.
Sailors sink S-F in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Sumner-Frederickburg boys basketball has fell to 4-8 for the season after Monday’s 33-43 road loss to North Iowa Cedar League-East foe Waterloo Columbus.
The Cougars have lost three in a row after their upset win over Wapsie Valley on Jan. 8
The Sailors improved their record to 2-12.
Game statistics were unavailable.
UP NEXT: The Cougars return home for a 7:45 p.m. tipoff against South Winneshiek (7-3).
West Central falls in Postville
POSTVILLE — West Central boys basketball lost on the road Monday night to Postville, 37-43.
The loss drops the Blue Devils to 1-11 overall.
Individual statistics were unavailable from West Central.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 8 8 10 11 — 37
PST 10 5 15 13 — 43
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils travel to East Buchanan (2-9) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.