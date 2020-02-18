DENVER – The Jesup and Sumner-Fredericksburg boys’ basketball teams traveled to Denver for the first round of Class 2A, District 6 playoffs in what was their second meeting in six days, and the third of the season.
And like the first two meetings, Sumner-Fredericksburg came out on top, but by the slimmest margin of them all, 61-54. S-F won the first game by 13 at Jesup and the second by 10 at Sumner.
The J-Hawks came out slow offensively, but good defense kept them in the game and they trailed just 8-4 at the end of one.
Both teams started opening it up a little more in the second period, and Sumner-Fredericksburg lengthened their lead to 12. Jesup fought back and, by halftime, this one was a six-point game with Jesup trailing 26-20 – a mirror image of the game played just six days ago.
The difference between this game and the last two meetings is the J-Hawks had rough third quarters in the first two meetings. This time, Jesup didn’t let that happen. They trailed 43-36 at the end of the third frame.
The fourth quarter was evenly played, with the J-Hawks battling back several times, but Sumner-Fredericksburg always had an answer with several big shots. The 7-point deficit was too much to overcome, and the Jesup J-Hawks season ended with a 61-54 loss.
Sophomore Carson Lienau led Jesup with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior Landon Borrett added 14 points, while sophomore Parker McHone contributed with 12 points and three assists. Senior Cooper Fuelling added 7 points, three assists and three steals. Senior Heath Wyant and junior Tanner Cole scored 3 points each to finish out the J-Hawks scoring. Jace Pilcher had five rebounds and three assists.
Jesup ends their season with a 5-17 record.
Individual statistics for S-F were not available by press time.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup 4 16 16 18 — 54
S-F 8 18 17 18 — 61
UP NEXT
The Cougars will play North Linn at 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at North Linn High School in Troy Mills.