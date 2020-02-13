SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg senior James Stimson's 19 points led the way to victory over Jesup on Tuesday in both squads final game of the regular season.
Sumner-Fredericksburg defeated Jesup 51-41 in what was a preview for their rematch in the postseason. The teams will face each other Monday at Denver.
Stimson is the S-F varsity boys basketball team's all -time leading scorer. In four years, he's scored 1,152 points, so far. His highest-scoring season was his sophomore year when he put in 326.
Stimson finished the regular season fifth in the conference in scoring with 294 points. He was second in 3-pointers made with 48.
Both schools are assigned to Class 2A's District 6, which also includes Denver, Dike-New Hartford, New Hampton, and North Linn.
S-F senior Cayden Bergman scored 12 points, followed by junio Kody VanEngelenburg (9), sophomore Peyton Schmitz (6), sophomore Klay Seehase (4) and junior Nathan Zupke (1).
Jesup senior Cooper Fuelling led the J-Hawks with 16 points, followed by sophomore Carson Lienau (8), senior Landon Borrett (8), sophomore Parker McHone (4), junior Jase Pilcher (3) and junior Tanner Cole (2).
The Courgars were 6-for-14 from 3-point territory and 5-for-9 from the free throw line.
The J-Hawks were 4-for-20 on 3-point shots and 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
The J-Hawks outrebounded the Cougars 28-22.
The Cougars wrapped up the regular season 6-10 in the North Iowa Cedar League East, good enough for fifth place. Overall, the Cougars finished 9-12.
The J-Hawks finished ninth in the conference with a 3-13 record. They were 5-16 overall.
Cooper Fuelling was seventh in scoring with 285.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F | 15 | 10 | 15 | 11 | — 51
Jesup | 9 | 10 | 9 | 13 | — 41
UP NEXT
The Class 2A, District 6 playoffs begin for both teams at 6:30 p.m. in the Denver Athletic Complex.