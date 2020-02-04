ELKADER — The Starmont boys basketball team got its third win of the season when it traveled to take on Central Elkader on Monday.
The Stars trailed by 3 points after the first quarter, but rallied for a halftime lead of 21-20.
The game remained tight the rest of the way with the Stars finally putting it away with a 15-12 fourth quarter.
The non-conference will lifts Starmont to 3-14 overall. Central Elkader is now 1-18.
No individual statistics for Starmont were available for this report.
SCORING BY QUARTER
ST | 6 | 15 | 12 | 15 | — 48
CE | 9 | 11 | 13 | 12 | — 45
UP NEXT
Starmont will host Marquette Valley on Friday, Feb. 7. The game will follow the 6 p.m. girls varsity game.