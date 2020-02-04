FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley girls basketball team trailed by only 1 point after the first quarter of its home game Monday night against Tripoli. But the second quarter led to a 13-point Panther lead at the half that the Warriors could not overcome.
The non-conference loss drops Wapsie Valley to 4-14 overall. Tripoli is 11-8.
Game statistics were not available.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Trip 18 23 10 16 —67
WV 17 11 9 15 —52
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley girls and then boys will host Denver on Thursday, Feb. 6, beginning at 6:15 p.m.