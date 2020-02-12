FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team rushed past Oelwein to an early 25-9 first quarter lead at home on Tuesday, and while the Huskies clawed back with a strong, 20-point fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to dig them out of the first three that averaged seven points each. The Warriors won 67-41 in non-conference play.
The Warriors rise to 13-7 overall according to VarsityBound.com, and the Huskies fall to 2-18.
Wapsie Valley coach Marty McKowen highlighted his young team’s “great second half of the year,” with the Warriors going 10-3 since Christmas, and “how hard they’ve worked at getting better.”
At this game, McKowen was happy how well his team shared the ball and anticipated defensive opportunities “which led to easy baskets.”
Blayde Bellis led Warrior scoring with 14, followed by Kobe Risse and Gunner Meyer tied at 12, Kiks Rosengarten with 9, Parker Lansgard with 7, Andrew Westpfahl with 6, Casey O’Donnell with 3, and 2 each from Johnny Kerns and Tyler Ott.
Oelwein stats were unavailable.
McKowen, who directs athletics at Wapsie Valley, received a plaque before the game in appreciation for 25 years of service, from Superintendent David Larson.
UP NEXT
On Thursday, Oelwein will host Crestwood and Wapsie Valley will travel to take on Hudson.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 25 19 11 12 — 67
OE 9 5 7 20 — 41