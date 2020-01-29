FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team made a strong showing, growing their lead steadily by the quarter to defeat Union 70-57 at home in conference play on Tuesday.
The Warriors rise to 8-5 overall, 6-4 in the North Iowa Cedar League.
Sophomore Gunner Meyer whipped up a scoring frenzy midway through the first quarter, dunking the ball following a pass from senior Kobe Risse, then made two 3-point field goals back-to-back.
The Warriors led with an impressive 24-point first quarter, outpacing the Knights by six, followed by a good 16-point second quarter as the Knights added 14. They entered the half leading 40-32.
In the third, Wapsie Valley cemented its lead while keeping Union down, adding 20 points to the Knights' seven. The 60-45 lead ending the third quarter allowed the Warriors to rest on their laurels a bit in the fourth, adding 10 points while the Knights' 12 in the fourth didn't do much to mend the margin.
UP NEXT: The Warriors take on Jesup at home in Fairbank tonight (Wednesday) and face Aplington-Parkersburg at Parkersburg on Friday, Jan. 31. They host Tripoli on Monday. All of these games are at 6:15 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 24 16 20 10 — 70
U 18 14 13 7 12 — 57