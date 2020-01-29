FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team made a strong showing, expanding its lead steadily by the quarter to defeat Union Community 70-57 at home in conference play on Tuesday.
The Warriors are on a five-game winning streak and are now 8-5 overall, 6-4 in the North Iowa Cedar League East Division.
Sophomore Gunner Meyer whipped up a scoring frenzy midway through the first quarter, dunking the ball off a pass from senior Kobe Risse, and then making two 3-point field goals back-to-back.
The Warriors led with a 24-point first quarter — outpacing the Knights by six — followed by a 16-point second quarter as the Knights added 14. They entered the half leading 40-32.
In the third, Wapsie Valley cemented its lead by adding 20 points to Union's 7. With a 60-45 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors had a cushion that could have weathered Union's 12-point effort, even had the Warriors not put in 10 of their own.
SCORING BY QUARTER
UN | 18 | 14 | 13 | 7 | 12 | — 57
WV | 24 | 16 | 20 | 10 | — 70
UP NEXT
The Warriors host Jesup on Thursday and travel to Aplington-Parkersburg at Parkersburg Friday. The games begin after the girls varsity games, which start at 6:15 p.m.