FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley girls began strong at home Tuesday night, Jan. 28, against Union, and kept the pace late, but they never quite scrambled out of the hole caused by a weak second quarter, falling 39-43.
After Tuesday, the Warriors fell to 4-11 overall, 1-10 in the North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) conference.
"We started the game really well, didn't finish the half really well and they got the lead," coach Justin Davie said. "I thought we controlled the first quarter [and a] half, then we let them back in at the last half of the second quarter."
Wapsie Valley led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter but stalled midway through the second, adding just five points while the Knights racked up 16. The Warriors ended the half down by four, 17-21.
"Then we were kind of [in an] uphill battle and got down early [in the third], they got some shots, but we battled back and made up the game late [kept pace]," he said.
When Wapsie Valley was down by 14 nearing halfway through the third (17-31), senior Anna Richards (no. 20) pulled out a field goal streak, charting two from outside the horseshoe between 4 minutes 30 seconds and 4 minutes remaining to narrow the gap to eight, 23-31.
Although the Warriors battled to keep the pace for the remaining three quarters, they were unable to outpace Union whose four-point lead dogged them as they ended the third 29-33 and persisted until the end.
"We're working on ... taking care of the ball, not turning it over," Davie said. "Overall we did a good job, we just go through stretches where we don't take care of the ball, just need to be more consistent."
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 12 5 12 10 — 39
U 5 16 12 10 — 43