FAIRBANK -- Waterloo Columbus got the jump on Wapsie Valley early in Friday night's North Iowa Cedar League-East matchup.
The Sailors boys basketball team outscored the Warriors 16-8 in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, the two-win Sailors were eyeing an upset as they again led by 8 points, 46-38.
Columbus junior Ben Trost would go on to lead all scorers with 23 points. He was 7-for-11 on 3-point shots.
The Warriors offense, however, came alive in the final frame, scoring 28 for the 66-53 win.
Senior guard Blayde Bellis led the Warriors in scoring with 16 points, followed by senior guard Kobe Risse and junior Gunner Meyer with 13 apiece. Bellis sank four 3-pointers, Meyer put in three, and Risse made two.
Risse dished out 10 assists.
Sophomore Mason Harter led the Warriors defense with 13 rebounds and two blocks.
Waterloo Columbus fell to 2-14, while Wapsie Valley improved to 10-2.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CC _ 16 _ 10 _ 20 _7 -- 53
WV _ 8 _ 14 _ 16 _ 28 -- 66
POINTS -- Waterloo Columbus: Ben Trost 23, Carter Gallagher 9, Jon Dobson 9, Patrick Steele 5, Alex Feldman 3, Josh Merrifield 2, and Joseph Haag 2. Wapsie Valley: Blayde Bellis 16, Kobe Risse 13, Gunner Meyer 13, Mason Harter 10, Andrew Westpfahl 9, Parker Landsgard 3, and Tyler Ott 2.
REBOUNDS -- Waterloo Columbus: Trost 9, Alex Buser 7, Dobson 4, Merrifield 2, Gallagher 1, Steele 1, and Feldman 1. Wapsie Valley: Harter 13, Meyer 5, Risse 4, Bellis 3, Westpfahl 2, Landsgard 1, and Ott .
UP NEXT: The Warriors host MFL Mar-Mac (4-9) tonight at 6:30 p.m.