FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley’s girls basketball team ended a nine-game losing streak Tuesday night when Oelwein came to visit.
The Warriors led throughout the game on their way to a 51-25 win. The Huskies pulled within 7 points in the third quarter, but Wapsie Valley went on a 20-3 run to finish the game.
Seniors turning In their best scoring performances of the season led Wapsie Valley’s offense. Kaci Beesecker poured in 24 points, and Anna Richards added 12. Richards sank four 3-point shots.
Sophomore Lydia Imbrogno scored 8, followed by sophomore Hailey Eitzenhefer with 3, and freshman Sydney Matthias and senior Melody Kayser with 2 apiece.
Sophomore Malayna Kiel led Huskies scorers with 13 points, followed by senior Lauren Harrison with 4 and sophomores Madison Kunkle, Payton Arndt and Jillian Prouty and freshman Emma Smock with 2 apiece.
The non-conference win improves Wapsie Valley’s overall record to 5-14, and drops Oelwein to 0-18.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV | 13 | 7 | 8 | 23 | — 51
OL | 4 | 4 | 13 | 4 | — 25
UP NEXT
Oelwein travels to Waukon on Thursday, Feb. 6, for a 6:15 p.m. game
Wapsie Valley will host Denver on Thursday, Feb. 6, for a 6:15 p.m. game.