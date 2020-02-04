FAIRBANK — Monday's game was out of reach for Tripoli early in the second quarter. Wapsie Valley opened the game with an 18-2 first quarter and then added 23 more in the second.
The Warriors won 64-24, rebounding from a 55-65 loss to Aplington-Parkersburg that snapped their six-game winning streak.
No individual statistics were available for this report.
The non-conference victory lifts Wapsie Valley to 10-6 overall. Tripoli is 8-10.
SCORING BY QUARTER
TRP | 2 | 5 | 7 | 10 | —24
WV | 18 | 23 | 12 | 11 | —64
UP NEXT
The Warriors host Denver on Thursday, Feb. 6.