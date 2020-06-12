FAIRBANK — An outpouring of community support in the form of sandbagging Tuesday night helped a Fairbank restaurant weather yet another storm.
Tuesday was the third time in two years that rising waters have required sandbagging at Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill, co-owner Nita Nuhiji said Similar scenes played out the month Costa’s opened in September 2018, and then again in May 2019.
“It’s what we expect,” Mayor Mike Harter said of the river often flooding, noting he did not hear of any damage being done. “It goes into the park area and over the island, seems like at least once a year… They (city staff) knew there was some bad weather coming so they were ready to go.”
As a firefighter and employee of Woods Construction Inc., Collin Woods saw the Tuesday response at ground level. City Public Works Director Dave Ryan called the fire department to come down and help with flash flood mitigation on the Little Wapsipinicon River at 8:30 p.m.
With the Fairbank Fire Department, Woods crossed the historic bridge to Island Park as water was just coming up over the edges of the island, and secured the park’s picnic tables.
“Whenever the water comes up, we fasten them to the shelter so they don’t float away,” Woods said.
By the time they were done tying the tables 30 minutes later, the water had risen completely over the island.
“At that point, the public works director decided we should start getting sandbags for Costa’s,” Woods said.
Woods Construction lent a semi and end loader to haul sandbags that had been held in reserve at the city shop to the island, and bags began to be placed around the Costa’s building, located right across from the island.
Some 75 people sprang into action helping to sandbag, according to separate accounts from Woods and Costa’s co-owner Nita Nuhiji.
Derek Kaufman with Kaufman Family Farms of rural Fairbank brought equipment and pitched into the effort. Buchanan County Roads Department brought a 20 ton truckload — 40,000 pounds — of sand. Nearby fire departments of Jesup, Oran and Readlyn also pitched in.
And something drew the attention of “bystanders” both in person and online — be it seeing the emergency lights flashing downtown or seeing posts on social media such as Facebook — and community members began showing up to help sandbag.
“It was amazing how fast everybody got together because the water was coming up really fast,” Nuhiji said.
Sandbagging of Costa’s began at or just before 9 p.m.
“It took us probably an hour and a half,” Nuhiji said. “We were all out seeing if the water was getting higher if we needed to add more sandbags.”
Woods said it was 12:30 a.m. before all the loose sand from Buchanan County was bagged and the volunteers left.
And the effort worked. Water lapped at the footings of the building, but the plastic tarp skirting and sandbags over it together kept the water out, according to Nuhiji.
“The water crested much lower than we thought, that was also a very positive part,” Woods said.
Collin’s brother Chris Woods said the highest he has seen the water was when it covered the Main Street/Iowa 281 bridge in 2017.
As to how they knew where to expect it to crest, the Woods brothers said their family measures the water levels at various bridges upstream, on the gravel roads at 20th, 30th and 40th streets.
“We measured them until last night (Wednesday) and found it did crest then,” Collin Woods said, referencing measurements from the top of the rail down to the water line. “It crested at 12.5 feet down from the 20th Street bridge, top of the rail.”
“We sandbagged Costa’s for 2 feet of additional water, and it was more than needed, so it worked out well,” he said.
A U.S. Geological Survey Hydrology measuring station on the Little Wapsipinicon River at Oran showed the river at 83 feet June 4, then after an 85-foot peak June 5, returning to 83 feet by mid-Tuesday, June 9. As flash-flood advisory-related rains began to pound Tuesday afternoon, the river surged to about 90.5 feet by mid-Wednesday, before falling again, to 88 feet by mid-Thursday.
“We are blown away by the volunteers that showed up late at night (and) various businesses,” C. Woods said. “We’re thankful for the added manpower because many hands make light work.”
