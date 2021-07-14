Starmont senior Sydney Baumgartner was crowned Miss Arlington 2021 during Arlington Days on Saturday.
Jerilyn Fedeler was named first runner-up and received a red sash.
Also at the ceremony, Reese Alshouse won 2021 Princess and Garrett Burlage, 2021 Prince.
Owing to the timing of the coronation relative to the Fayette County Fair, Miss Arlington winners compete at the county fair the year after being crowned. Miss Arlington 2020 Sidney Hiemes is representing the city at this year’s fair, and Baumgartner will have the opportunity at the 2022 fair.
Baumgartner, 17, is the daughter of LeAnn and Brad Baumgartner and sibling to Jordan and Christopher.
Having served as class president on the Starmont Student Council the last three years, Baumgartner will continue as senior class president this fall. She has made the honor roll the last three years and will also serve as president of the Starmont National Honor Society this fall.
She has been active in volleyball, basketball, golf and softball the last three years, receiving volleyball second team all-state honors as a sophomore and junior.
She participated in FFA as a freshman and sophomore.
Outside of school, she has volunteered as a helper in vacation Bible school, participated as a member of the youth group, volunteered time as the church janitor and mowed the lawn as needed. She also attended a mission trip to Montana.
As a member of the Bethel Generators 4-H Club, Baumgartner has volunteered working at the Clover Café and Snack Barn at the Fayette County Fair and helping with ditch cleanup.
Additionally, she has done extensive dog training in K-9 Good Citizen and Therapy Classes for the Good Dog Center in Decorah. She works as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Maple Crest Nursing Home and takes her trained dogs to the nursing home and daycare as time allows.
She loves being outside, whelping and training dogs, playing sports and hanging out with her friends.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend Kirkwood for nursing and then continue on to get a nurse practitioner license.