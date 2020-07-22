The Fontana Park – Buchanan County Conservation Board will host a moonlight kayak paddle on Monday, Aug. 3, from 8:30-9:30 p.m. at 2051 Wapsi Access Blvd., Independence. Minimum age is 10 and older, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Preregistration is required.
The water is calm and reflective at night – a perfect time for a moonlit excursion into the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River. Paddlers will see some animals settling in for the night, and others just becoming active. A naturalist will be there to guide along the way. The kayak, life vest, and instruction will be provided, and the fee is $5 per person. Preregister by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”