INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center's chief executive officer will depart in June for a job in Winneshiek County.
Steve Slessor his upcoming departure last week after seven years in the community. In early June, he will become the chief administrative officer of Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah.
“I have had the privilege and pleasure of serving as the CEO of BCHC for over seven years," Slessor said in a news release from BCHC. "I am immensely proud of the work the team did during my time here to grow and transform this organization into the wonderful healthcare organization it is today. The people here are great, and the organization is well-positioned financially, structurally, and culturally to continue to do wonderful things in the future.”
BCHC has begun searching for his replacement.
“The BCHC Board of Trustees has already begun the process of selecting a new CEO under a succession plan previously developed by the board,” said BCHC Chairman Rob Robinson. “The board is confident the CEO vacancy at BCHC will be a position of tremendous interest to many high-quality candidates. The position will be attractive primarily due to the quality and professionalism of the management, employees, and providers who serve the patients of BCHC. The highly improved facilities as well as the operational and financial strengths of BCHC will also be appealing qualities to the CEO candidates.”
Robinson praised Slessor's accomplishments at BCHC.
“Steve has been a valued leader during his tenure at the BCHC,” Robinson said. "During Steve’s administration, BCHC has experienced significant growth in service lines and facilities. Additional accomplishments under Steve’s guidance have included the merger with Medical Associates in 2016, the recruitment of new primary care providers, and the growth of market share through the opening of BCHC Family Medicine–Oelwein in 2019 and BCHC Family Medicine–Jesup in 2020.”
During Slessor's tenure, BCHC has also expanded specialty clinic and surgical services, as well as facility improvement projects such as the Wellness Center and surgical expansion and construction of the new medical office building which was completed in 2017, the news release said.
Slessor will continue to serve as BCHC’s CEO through mid-May.
The news release also said "The associates of BCHC would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Steve for his leadership, vision, and commitment to providing the best care to the patients of BCHC for the past seven years that will continue to carry on for years to come."