INDEPENDENCE — Through a partnership with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, Buchanan County Health Center has expanded general surgery coverage. Dr. Brian Gerrelts will provide general surgery coverage three days per week in Independence and will provide weekly general surgery coverage in Oelwein, where he will see patients in the office as well perform some minor procedures.
“BCHC and the communities it serves should feel absolutely blessed to have Dr. Gerrelts expand his time in Independence and Oelwein,” BCHC CEO Steve Slessor said. “Dr. Gerrelts is a physician that I would recommend to anyone needing surgical care. He has a huge amount of surgical experience and his skill set is top notch.”
Under this agreement, Gerrelts will still retain privileges at UnityPoint Allen. This will allow him to perform some complex cases robotically in Waterloo if needed.
Gerrelts has been offering his services to BCHC since 2006.
This new partnership began on May 3.