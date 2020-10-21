Medical Associates of Buchanan County Health Center is migrating its electronic medical record system from NexGen to Epic EMR by Oct. 26. All patients are requested to bring a form of identification and insurance card to their next appointment.
Patients will have ease of access to their personal medical records, test results, medication lists and appointment reminders on their smart phone or computer through the MyChart application.
This transition will allow for one chart to follow patients throughout the multiple areas in which they receive care at BCHC and all UnityPoint Health systems.
To date, 45% of the U.S. population has their medical records in an Epic system.
Patients may access their past medical records by calling the Health Information Management department at 319-332-0899. Patients may also set up their MyChart account to view their health information online at bchealth.org/patient-portal.