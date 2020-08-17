Buchanan County Heath Center will open a new retail pharmacy in Oelwein in the early October in its clinic at 2405 Rock Island Road.
BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy will be open to the public and patients of BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein from 8:30 a.m-. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. It will provide free local delivery, prescription-by-mail delivery, curbside pickup, online ordering, and medication management.
Patients of BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein can also expect collaboration among their providers and pharmacists.
“We want our Oelwein campus to truly be a one-stop shop for a large portion of the community’s healthcare needs. Having a retail pharmacy is a huge step towards this goal,” said Steve Slessor, CEO of BCHC.
“Beyond the convenience factor though, I am most excited about integrating the pharmacists into our clinical team," he added. "Medications play a huge role in our health care environment and our providers working in collaboration with the pharmacists can achieve even better clinical results for our patients.”
BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy will be staffed by familiar, local faces from Oelwein Family Pharmacy including pharmacists Dr. Caitlin Reinking and Dr. Leah Schneider.
Reinking, who received her doctorate in pharmacy degree in 2013 from the University of Iowa, has been serving patients in Oelwein since January of 2016 and comes to BCHC with seven years of experience.
Scheider, a 2005 doctorate in pharmacy graduate of the University of Iowa has been serving patients in Oelwein since early 2019 and comes to BCHC with 15 years of experience.
Joining the pharmacists will be pharmacy technicians Jamie Albrecht, Brianna Bengston and Tammy Walenceus.
“I am excited to join BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy to continue providing pharmacy services to the area I grew up and currently live in,” said Leah Schneider. “I am looking forward to working in closer collaboration with the local providers to continue to improve our patients overall health and well-being.”
BCHC physically expanded to the community of Oelwein in the fall of 2019 by opening BCHC Family Medicine–Oelwein. The clinic has expanded its services by welcoming a variety of specialty providers along with mental health services.
To learn more about BCHC and its expanded services in the Oelwein community, please visit BCHealth.org, or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcement from BCHC.