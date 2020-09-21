The Census count will end Sept. 30. Oelwein Public Library Director Susan Macken reminds area residents that the library has Census kiosks that persons can use to respond to the 2020 Census.
For persons who would rather respond to the 2020 Census from their own homes, there are three easy ways to do so: by phone at 844-330-2020, by completing and mailing in the paper questionnaire that came in the mail, or by going online if Internet is available at 2020census.gov.
Census takers bearing proper identification badges are currently visiting households that have not responded. Being counted among the results of the 2020 Census official count determines how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. Census data affects funding for critical programs such as infrastructure, education, hospitals, child abuse prevention, housing, and responses to natural disasters.
The U.S. Census has been taken every 10 years since 1790, but even with 210 years of success in counting the country’s population, some are still misinformed about the purpose of the Census. Being counted helps ensure that our communities receive needed federal funding for our roads and bridges, our schools, medical facilities, for child abuse prevention, for housing programs, and responses to natural disasters such as tornadoes, the derecho in August, flooding, ice storms and blizzards.
Some believe the Census is connected to voter registration, but that is not true. The Census is strictly confidential information that is not shared with voter registration officials. The Census does not share your information with law enforcement, either, and your answers do not determine your eligibility for government benefits.
The Census does ask your name, date of birth, gender, what type of dwelling you live in, your race, your phone number, and the number of people that live in the same household as you most of the time, along with their relationship to you. The phone number is only used if a Census worker needs to call you to clarify an answer on the form.
Answers to these questions help the Census Bureau create statistics about the country. The whole questionnaire is only a dozen questions and takes about 10 minutes to complete.
The Census does not ask for a Social Security number, money or donations, anything to do with political parties, or bank account/credit card information. If someone claiming to be with the Census asks you for any of those items, it is a scam and you should not respond to them.
Any questions persons have about Census 2020 can be answered on its website or by calling the number listed above. It’s important to be counted.