Say goodbye to summer with a fun and socially distanced afternoon of live music from the Bruce Bearinger Band, cuisine from Wylie Coyote Grill food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer, yard games and more.
So Long, Summer Music, featuring the Bruce Bearinger Band, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette, the business announced on Facebook this week.
Bring your own seating. Visit heavenwinery.com to preorder beverages for the day. Masks are required to enter the winery.