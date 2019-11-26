State Rep. Bruce Bearinger has submitted an official letter to the Environmental Protection Agency in to the support of Iowa’s biofuels industry.
“As I travel around the district and talk to constituents, I have continued to hear a strong concern regarding a decline in biofuels and corn prices in Iowa,” he said in a news release this week. “The impact of the small refinery waivers is staggering, we continue to hear of refineries closing and a record number of farmers having to declare bankruptcy.
“Today, I’m contacting the EPA to encourage them to support renewable fuels and Iowa farmers.”
The issue arose as a result of waivers granted by the Trump Administration relating to the Renewable Fuels Standard. Under the RFS, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can grant waivers to refineries owned by oil companies that show compliance with the RFS
The letter says:
“I represent an area in northeast that is largely rural. As I travel and talk to my constituents, I hear firsthand the impact the small refinery waivers granted by the EPA have had on Iowans.
“Here in Iowa, five biofuels plants have already closed and the market for corn ethanol has substantially shrunk, falling 229 million bushels in the last year alone. This leaves people in my district, and Iowans across the state, with fewer options to market our products.
“I was encouraged by the deal first announced in October. As outlined, it would have upheld the intent of the RFS. Instead, the actual rule your agency has proposed not only continues to undermine the goals of the RFS but does not come close to the 15 billion gallons of biofuels that were supposed to be blended as a result of the waivers the EPA has approved.
“The EPA’s proposed rule does not restore integrity to RFS. Rather than basing the projected volume of gasoline and diesel that would be exempt in 2020 on a three-year rolling average of actual exemptions, the rule proposes a three-year rolling average be based on the relief recommended by the Department of Energy (DOE).
“As you are aware, this is a problem as the DOE projections are often much lower than the actual exceptions. I ask that EPA use an average of actual waived volumes from the three most recent compliance years as the basis for estimating future waivers in the RFS volume rule.
“My constituents and farmers across Iowa need the EPA to fix this problem. The 15 billion gallons of ethanol lost to the record number of waivers you approved must be blended.”