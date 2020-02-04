Iowa Rep. Bruce Bearinger, D-Oelwein, urged those attending the Oelwein Democratic Precinct Caucuses on Monday to continue to support Democratic candidates from the federal level atop the ticket on down-ticket — by talking to their undecided friends about the issues important to them.
“In my district, House District 64, there’s about 6,400 Democrats, about 4,800 Republicans and almost 8,000 no-parties,” Bearinger said. “That number’s been slowly growing over time, and that’s not a good thing for us. So I want you to be a champion to make sure you’re talking to those friends of yours who are no-parties because without them, we’re not going to win the election.”
Bearinger urged the 159 caucus-goers gathered in the theater from Wards 3 and 4 to “raise your hand and cheer if you’re going to vote blue no matter who!” naming the federal and state legislatures.
“Whoever’s president is going to affect your life a hell of a lot less than the Iowa House and Iowa Senate will,” Bearinger said.
It took on the air of a pep rally, and one commenter responding on social media urged people to examine the candidates’ stances on the issues.
Bearinger went on to list the traditional Democratic platform planks on which the party has lost ground under Republican control in the Iowa executive and legislative branches in recent years. In 2019-2020, the GOP controls the Iowa Senate 32-18 and the Iowa House 54-46.
“If we can’t at least take back the Iowa House, you’re going to have to suffer through another two years of horrible things like the dismantling of collective bargaining, the dismantling of worker’s compensation, untenable gun laws, … budgets, privatization of Medicaid for god’s sake — that’s the number one thing I get phone calls and emails about. That will continue if we do not take back the Iowa House, and maybe even the Senate if we are united.”