The city of Fayette Rec Board is sponsoring the first Fayette Music in the Park for 2020 on Monday, June 22 at the Open Air Market Park on Water Street.
Music will be by Bruce Bearinger of Oelwein, a guitarist and singer-songwriter, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the T&T BBQ food truck available for those wishing to order.
Attendees should bring their own chairs or blanket and may also bring their own food. There is plenty of space to socially distance at the park and enjoy the music. Parents will be responsible for setting expectations with their children regarding possible play with other families during the event.