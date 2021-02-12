Temperatures rose to a high of -4° in sunny Oelwein on Friday. Locally, school was cancelled for the day due to the extremely cold temperatures and people who did venture outside were bundled up head-to-toe. Morning low of -12, coupled with 13 mph northwest winds brought the windchill reading to 25 below zero, a morning not fit for person nor beast.
But at least one type of beast seemed oblivious to the frigid temps. The four bison at Fontana Park south of Hazleton ambled about their feed bunk area, enjoying some hay for breakfast, not a shiver among them.
Bison are true winter survivors. According to the National Park Service, the bison have adapted their digestive, physiological and behavioral habits to make them capable of surviving some of the harshest weather in the country.
While humans are hunkering down with a bowl of beef stew or some other hearty food to warm us up, the bison are nourished efficiently on forage that helps them battle blizzards, -40 degree temperatures and 50 mph winds. During the winter season, bison grow thick, woolly coats that insulate them so well, accumulating snow will not melt on their backs from the heat of their skin.
Michael Maas, naturalist with Buchanan County Conservation, said that when there is a blizzard, the bison will actually turn toward the storm, since their head and shoulders are much larger than their backsides. Maas said after a snowstorm it is normal to see inches of snow on their backs, but they are not cold.
They also use their large head, massive neck and hump of shoulder muscles as snowplows to forage in snow up to four feet deep to find food. Fortunately, the animals at Fontana Park are well cared for and their feed bunks are kept generous with hay, so there is no need to forage as they would on the open plain.
Maas said people may be concerned that there is no lean-to or open barn for the bison, but they don’t require a shelter.
“If you think about their natural habitat, they wouldn’t have that available. They are bred to withstand bad weather. The calves, an hour after they are born, are up on their feet and ready to move, just like if they were in a large herd on the plains. It’s in their genetics,” he said.
While the bison slows its metabolism down in the cold weather to help store body fat for heat, persons should not mistake their almost lethargic movements for docility. They are powerful animals and if provoked, can reach speeds greater than 35 mph, which would easily overtake a human.