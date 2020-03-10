An ancient proverb says that a doctor’s life belongs to his patients.
That couldn’t be truer for Dr. John B. Brunkhorst, the beloved family physician whose life and work centered on the care for his patients and his family.
Dr. B, as he was affectionately called, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, at the Waverly Health Center. He was 89.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, March 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waverly.
One way to measure Dr. B’s legacy is to contemplate the fact that in the span of his practice, he is estimated to have delivered over 3,000 babies, including a set of triplets at the hospital in 1961, an accomplishment he cherished as a memorable one.
Another is to consider his dedication to unparalleled service, both as a physician committed to his patients and as a citizen deeply involved in his community.
When he arrived in Waverly in April of 1959, fresh from an internship and a two-year tour of duty in the United States Air Force, Dr. B worked briefly with a local physician, Dr. Vince H. Carstensen.
But a couple of months later, Dr. B left to marry a strong-willed and beautiful nurse called Edna Atkins he had met at the Wayne County General Hospital in Detroit.
After the couple tied the knot at Gesu Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio, on June 20, 1959, they started looking for a suitable place to settle down.
In July of 1959, while traveling through Iowa, they stopped in Waverly.
They paid a visit to Dr. Carstensen, and while catching up with him, learned he had an opening in his practice, as the physician he was hoping to hire while Dr. B worked there earlier that spring had changed his mind.
On their way back to Dr. B’s parents’ home in Lamont, the newly married Brunkhorsts talked over Dr. Carstensen’s offer.
They liked what Waverly had to offer a young couple looking to start a family — a safe, medium-sized community with bustling small businesses, an excellent school district and a college, just a stone’s throw away from a bigger metro area.
That was the beginning of Dr. B’s 52-year career in rural medicine.
Over the years, he became an admired mentor to young doctors, a patient teacher to his nursing staff, a respected partner to his colleagues, and a revered doctor in his community.
Dr. Lee Fagre, who joined the practice in 1987, recalled how he looked up to Dr. B, and praised his inexhaustible energy.
“He was peripatetic,” Fagre said, referring to Dr. B’s habit of walking and talking tirelessly.
Dr. B’s ability to move from one task to another with great deliberation and purpose earned him the respect of his fellow doctors and the nurses.
At the time, doctors made house calls, and often, Dr. B would leave the supper table or a family celebration to deliver a baby or attend to a patient at the hospital.
Gratitude didn’t always come in the form of dollars.
Sometimes, payments came in the form of chicken.
Other times, it was just eggs or garden produce.
But the most treasured reward, no doubt, came in the form of the respect he earned in his community.
“He knew everybody in Bremer County,” Fagre said. “He knew the farmers and where they lived and their family lineage.”
Dr. B learned his way around the county using a plat book, the predecessor of the GPS, which featured roads and homesteads in the county.
When patients came to see him, Dr. B always asked about their family members.
“He loved to talk to everyone and asked about their cousins and their uncles and what kind of work they did,” said Dr. Mike Berstler, a family physician, and a colleague. “He had a great memory.”
Another colleague, Dr. David MacMillan, who came to Waverly in 1975 to work at another clinic in town, recalled how helpful Dr. B was to him even though they worked for competing clinics.
“He would always help if you needed a helping hand, day or night,” MacMillan said. “I had a lot of respect for him as a person and a colleague.”
In 1999, Dr. B was inducted into the Waverly Heritage Days Hall of Fame. His dedication to medicine earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award.
A permanent display at the Bremer County Historical Society tells the story of the early physicians in the county. It includes some of the medical equipment used by Dr. B.
Dr. Brunkhorst was born May 18, 1930, in Masonville, Iowa, and was the eldest child of Joe Albert and Mae (Kelleher) Brunkhorst. He graduated from Lamont High School, Loras College, and earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1955.
He was a member of the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, Iowa Medical Society, and the American Medical Association. He served as the medical officer at the USAF 788 Radar Squadron Base, located south of Waverly.
Eventually, the medical practice was sold to Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare (MercyOne) in 2000, and Dr. B continued to practice until 2010, when he retired at age 80.
Away from medicine, he was a passionate farmer, along with his brothers and sisters and business partner, Roger Goedken. Dr. B would travel to the family farm in Buchanan County every week to clear his head, and stick his feet into the Iowa soil to recharge and reconnect with his roots.
He served on many boards and was active in his home church, St. Mary Catholic Church, through the Knights of Columbus.
Through missions and professional meetings, he shared his medical expertise with communities all over the country and abroad.
A devout Christian, during one of his many world travels, Dr. B visited the Holy Land, a trip that held a deep spiritual meaning to him.
He was a dedicated family man, and despite his many duties and commitments, attended his children’s games.
His son, Bob, followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a state senator and eventually mayor of Waverly. The accomplishments of his children and grandchildren were a source of great pride for him.
He leaves behind his wife, five adult children and 13 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Geoff, and one granddaughter.
On balance, Dr. B’s family and patients are living testament to his legacy.
“He was the quintessential family medicine doctor and Waverly was lucky to have him,” Fagre, his former partner, said. “Now we have all kinds of specialists, but when he practiced, you did everything and you did what you had to do.”
MacMillan, the retired physician, said he will continue to reflect on Dr. B’s legacy.
“He was the last of his kind,” he said. “He was the old time family doctor, someone who really gave it all to medicine. He was really dedicated to the community and his patients.”