Chuck and Joanna Howell have faced and conquered many challenges in their life together. Now they are turning to area friends to help their family with a new and difficult challenge.
The Howell’s grandson, Easton, age 2, son of Corey and Samantha Lindeman, was recently diagnosed with cancer. A fundraiser is planned at the Oelwein Coliseum on Saturday, June 27, 3-9 p.m.
A meal of maid rites, potato salad, baked beans, and hot dogs and chips will be served for a free will donation. There will also be curbside delivery of meals from 4-5 p.m. Persons can call ahead to place an order to Karen at 563-920-9996 or Randy at 563-920-0992.
A silent and live auction, along with a bake sale will be held as part of the fundraiser. Anyone that would like to donate to this benefit, either monetarily or with baked goods or an auction item may contact Joanna at 319-283-0430 or Theresa Loban at 319-238-2308. Any donations can be picked up by calling one of the numbers listed.
As the family goes through Easton’s Cancer Journey, they hope everyone will keep them in their prayers, and come to the benefit if you are able. Any and all contributions are greatly appreciated.