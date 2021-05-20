A benefit will be held on Saturday, June 19 for an area man whom an automobile accident on April 25, 2020, left paralyzed from the chest down.
Derek Leo Smith has undergone several surgeries and months of intensive physical therapy. He is married to Faith (Bartels), and they have two daughters.
“We are having this benefit to help him and his family adjust to their new way of life,” a flyer says.
The benefit will feature the music of Aaron Smith. It is set 2-6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Club, 2102 South Frederick Ave., in Oelwein. There will be a live and silent auction and raffle, bake sale, and a free-will donation dinner of pulled pork, salads, desserts and Italian cuisine.