State Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, has announced he will seek re-election to the Iowa House in District 55.
The district is comprised of portions of Clayton, Fayette, and Winneshiek Counties.
“I am incredibly honored to represent the people of Northeast Iowa in the Iowa House. It is humbling to serve as the people’s voice in Des Moines and make sure their priorities are being addressed,” Bergan said.
“I look forward to hearing from the people in the district so I can take their ideas back to the Statehouse for lawmakers to act on.”
First elected in 2016, Bergan is serving his second term in the Iowa House. He currently serves as vice chairman of the House Health and Human Services Budget Subcommittee and sits on the Human Resources, Judiciary and State Government committees.
He previously served as vice chairman of the Human Resources Committee during his first term. He also serves on the Child Care Advisory Committee, the Early Childhood Iowa State Board, and the Iowa Council for Early ACCESS.
Bergan cites his work on behalf of Iowa’s children and health care to be among his major accomplishments since first being elected.
“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish for Iowans over the last several years, but I know that there is more work to be done,” he said. “We must continue to push forward on our mental health reforms for children and adults and look for innovative ways to make health care more affordable. We must also continue investing in our K-12 schools and ensure that Iowans are able to access job training programs that help them advance in their careers.”
Bergan is a lifelong resident of Winneshiek County and was raised on a dairy and beef farm. He graduated from Decorah High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from Luther College.
In his professional life, he has worked as an income tax preparer and office accountant, as well as director for HAWC Partnerships for Children, assisting children in Howard, Allamakee, Winneshiek, and Clayton Counties.
Bergan served on the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors for eight years prior to being elected to the Iowa House.
Bergan and his wife, Carol, have two daughters and two grandchildren.
Bergan won a close race to win his House seat in 2018, beating Democrat Kayla Koether by nine votes. Koether recently announced that she would be seeing the Democratic nomination to run for the House seat again this year.
“I don’t know what to expect at this point,” Bergan said in response to whether he thinks it will be another tight race. “We’ll just have to go through the election process,” he added.