A Minnesota-based manufacturer Dura Supreme Cabinet Company has purchased Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, based in Waterloo, with production facilities in Jesup and Oelwein.
The multi-million dollar deal was finalized Jan. 1 and employees were told of the ownership change on Monday. Bertch employs 670 and no layoffs are anticipated according to a news report.
Owner Gary Bertch, who founded the company 44 years ago, was quoted as saying the company will keep the Bertch name. He will be stepping away from the company to concentrate on two other projects in Waterloo – the Lost Island water park and the $100 million Lost Island theme park that is currently under construction. He announced Al Peine will be the new general manager at Bertch.
Dura Supreme lays claim to similar humble beginnings 60 years ago, founded by Don Stotts in his Minnesota garage. His son Keith grew the company into leading-edge design of handcrafted, American-made cabinetry. Based in Howard Lake, Minnesota, the company’s products can also be found in Iowa, in area lumber supply showrooms including in Edgewood, Cedar Falls and Hiawatha.