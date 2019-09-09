Sept. 9, 2019
MONONA — Betty Eileen Kiesau, 80, of Monona, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Postville.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Thursday.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monona, with the Rev. Erika Kielstrup as the officiant.
Burial will follow at Monona Cemetery.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is helping the family with arrangements.