It might be selection bias, but everyone who returned to the Big Dog’s Coffee Shop food truck for lunch on day two of operation in front of Oelwein High School raved about the food.
“The walking tacos yesterday were really good,” said Richard Meija, who teaches information technology. “Today, it’s nachos. It looks good, too.”
Paraeducator Melissa Meyer agreed: “I couldn’t even finish it, the portions were so big!”
Daytime custodian Cindy Fortsch agreed on the portions: “I had to save some for later!”
“The food is amazing, and you get a lot of food for a good price,” said patron Jenny Steege, who teaches high school special education along with Carrie Tournier. “The kids are all learning wonderful, real-life, transferrable skills needed to survive outside of school.”
Tournier, who manages her students in the food truck in the practical business program said it is teaching students “communication, financial literacy and collaboration with their peers.”
Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. was day two of operation, but normally the Big Dog’s food truck will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday weekly. There is one price for one meal, which includes the special, water and a dessert.
On Monday, students purchase groceries for the week. On Friday, they assess supplies and plan for next week.
Later menu examples include spaghetti and loose meat sandwiches. On serving days, students prepare the food inside the school, then stage it in the trailer, and two students serve alongside Tournier. Her 12 students rotate between the coffee shop and the food truck.
Samantha Hites was working alone with Ms. Tournier at the food truck on Thursday since her coworker was sick. In addition, Hites stays busy working at Fareway and the Goodwill Retail Store.
After next week, they will plan with area businesses to park the truck around town to “get into the community.” The hours, specials and truck location can be found on the Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page.
Planning for the food truck began last school year. Earlier this school year, students took a field trip to Wilson Restaurant Supply in Cedar Falls before winter break to purchase needed equipment for the trailer because it was the nearest such shop.
“Everything we can, we buy local,” Tournier said.
“We’re very fortunate our superintendent and principal have been totally on board to make this happen,” she said. “The community has been a big supporter, too.” Many local businesses invested in the venture, which earned a tentative grant award from the R.J. McElroy Trust in Waterloo.
For the environmentally-minded, Big Dog’s Coffee Shop sells reusable coffee mugs for $10 each to keep their disposable counterparts out of the landfill, and it nets patrons a 25-cent discount on either hot or iced coffee.
No thermoses are allowed though.
“It’s gotta be our Big Dog Coffee Shop mug,” Tournier said.