...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight Into Friday Morning...
.Temperatures decreasing to -5 to -15 degrees tonight with winds
from the northwest will result in bitter cold wind chills. Wind
chills dropping to near 30 to 35 below zero overnight will last
into Friday morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills nearing 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&