Merry Christmas! Hope your holiday, though abbreviated, is merry.
Christmas Eve Day and Night can be the primary gathering for many families, especially those who want to visit both sets of families, in-laws and grandparents, etc. However you mark the Christmas holiday, try making your own traditions.
For years, Italian customs have been part of our observances, starting with Christmas Eve supper … no meat, but baked pasta, an assortment of fish (just cod, as hardly anyone likes other fish or shrimp) steamed, fried or baked cauliflower, broccoli and shallots, other vegetables, fruits, including pomegranates and mixed nuts. Dessert includes Italian pastries. When the children were little, Santa Claus, in the person of the late Henry Stiles, Dominic Pirillo, Lyle Lamphier, John Greco and Gary Gilson, would stop by before Midnight Mass. Sam and Ethlyn Mazziotti stopped by after Mass. Now Christmas Day includes Mass and a ham dinner with all the trimmings. What are your traditions or what do you remember from your past?
Special thanks to Becky Fauser for her traditional date filled cookies; Barb and Chuck Geilenfeld for the guided light tour, Suzette Hurst Foster, Muscatine, for goodies, and to all for cards and Christmas letters.
Belated 60th wedding anniversary wishes to Cindy and Don Duncan who marked that occasion Dec. 18. Cindy is a former sorority member.
Godspeed to Alice and Ernie Steinman who have left our city to return to North Dakota after some 40 years. They will be making their home in Fargo to be near family. They will be missed. Both have been active in the community and Sacred Heart Church.
Christmas should be a happy time but sadly, death and illness are always present. Sympathy to the families of Leo (Butch) Reisner and all who have lost loved ones.
Be safe. Wash your hands, sanitize and wear a mask. A bottle of hand sanitizer in Christmas stockings makes a great little gift!
You’ve heard of the legend of the Candy Cane, the Christmas spider, the stocking, so here’s one about the tree. Merry Christmas!
The Christmas Tree
Today, the Christmas tree is a center for our festivities. Topped with a star and glittering with lights and ornaments it is a part of the beauty and meaning of the Christmas season.
How did the Christmas tree come to play such an important part in the observance of Christmas?
There is a legend that comes down to us from the early days of Christianity in England. One of those helping to spread Christianity among the Druids was a monk named Wilfred (later Saint Wilfred). One day, surrounded by a group of his converts, he struck down a huge oak tree, which in the Druid religion was an object of worship.
As the oak fell to the earth, it split into four pieces and from its center there grew a young fir tree, pointing a green spire toward the sky. The crowd gazed in amazement.
Wilfred let his axe drop and turned to speak. “This little tree shall be your Holy Tree tonight. It is the wood of peace, for our houses are built of the fir. It is the sign of an endless life for its leaves are evergreen. See how it points toward the heavens.
Let this be called the tree of the Christ Child. Gather about it, not in the wilderness, but in your homes. There it will be surrounded with loving gifts and rite of kindness.”
And to this day, that is why the fir tree is one of the our loveliest symbols of Christmas.
A blessed Christmas!