Doesn’t it make you feel warmer when you read and hear about cold temperatures in other states? I do feel sorry for them … they do not know how to cope with the elements like snow, sleet, ice and cold.
b-b-b
Which reminds me … just where is Iowa? Upper Midwest, Midwest or the Plains? It depends on the weatherperson.
b-b-b
Happy Feb. 21 birthday wishes to Frank Odekirk; Feb. 22, Jim Buhr; Feb. 23, Lyle Miller; Feb. 25, Bonnie Elliott; Feb. 26, Mary Nus Reinking; and Feb. 28, Chuckie Fox.
b-b-b
By the way, daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 14, and spring begins Saturday, March 20. One calendar reads that spring begins March 21.
b-b-b
A handmade card from great grandson, Seth Peterson, cocoa “bombs” from Barb and Chuck Geilenfeld and fudge in a huge heart-shape from Jan and Tab made my Valentine’s Day.
b-b-b
Oh, Puleeeze! Now there is movement to change the wording “breast” milk to “chest” or “human” milk. Then will cow milk become “animal” milk?
b-b-b
Okay, okay, so I missed some names from Regions bank … like Carol Tousley, Bill Ramsey and Jim Arnold … how many others? Sorry! The current ones are Cindy, Nancy and Kate, all very special!
b-b-b
Time to get out recipes for meatless Fridays. Maybe Deb Kunkle could print some. I do like fish, but not fried. I would love some of the broiled or baked fish from that former café in Lamont.
b-b-b
Sympathy to the families of Roger Wiltgen and Randy Pfiester and all who have died.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Keep warm. Wear your mask, wash your hands, sanitize.
b-b-b
P.S. Oh, yes, I blew a fuse late one night last week. As fate would have it, Jeff to the rescue! He solved the problem and the next day, bought me a new LED light to replace the “old fashion” light which had burned out.