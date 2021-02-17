Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Doesn’t it make you feel warmer when you read and hear about cold temperatures in other states? I do feel sorry for them … they do not know how to cope with the elements like snow, sleet, ice and cold.

Which reminds me … just where is Iowa? Upper Midwest, Midwest or the Plains? It depends on the weatherperson.

Happy Feb. 21 birthday wishes to Frank Odekirk; Feb. 22, Jim Buhr; Feb. 23, Lyle Miller; Feb. 25, Bonnie Elliott; Feb. 26, Mary Nus Reinking; and Feb. 28, Chuckie Fox.

By the way, daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 14, and spring begins Saturday, March 20. One calendar reads that spring begins March 21.

A handmade card from great grandson, Seth Peterson, cocoa “bombs” from Barb and Chuck Geilenfeld and fudge in a huge heart-shape from Jan and Tab made my Valentine’s Day.

Oh, Puleeeze! Now there is movement to change the wording “breast” milk to “chest” or “human” milk. Then will cow milk become “animal” milk?

Okay, okay, so I missed some names from Regions bank … like Carol Tousley, Bill Ramsey and Jim Arnold … how many others? Sorry! The current ones are Cindy, Nancy and Kate, all very special!

Time to get out recipes for meatless Fridays. Maybe Deb Kunkle could print some. I do like fish, but not fried. I would love some of the broiled or baked fish from that former café in Lamont.

Sympathy to the families of Roger Wiltgen and Randy Pfiester and all who have died.

Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.

Have a beautiful week. Keep warm. Wear your mask, wash your hands, sanitize.

P.S. Oh, yes, I blew a fuse late one night last week. As fate would have it, Jeff to the rescue! He solved the problem and the next day, bought me a new LED light to replace the “old fashion” light which had burned out.

