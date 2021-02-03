In case you weren’t aware, winter is here to stay! At least for six more weeks according to Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog weather predictor. What ever happened to the GH from Wisconsin?
It was good to hear from Phil on Groundhog Day. He filled me in on happenings at Gobbler’s Knob and Gabriella, who writes the “Dear Gabby” column. My dear high school friend Joan Shelson Ford has such a creative mind! She should be an author and write books for all occasions!
Today is Wear Red Day and National Pizza Day will be Feb. 9. Make a Friend Day will be Feb. 11.
While sports fans will be looking forward to a football game on Super Bowl Sunday, churchgoers in the community will be taking part in Souper Bowl Sunday. Proceeds will be used to offer aid to those in need. Be generous! Souper Bowl monetary donations can be sent to the Community Kitchen Cupboard, 31 First Ave. N.E. The Cupboard is located in the lower level of First Baptist Church. (If you wish, you may take advantage of the “window curb service” on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m.)
Next Friday will be Feb. 12, birth date of Abraham Lincoln, high school classmate, Joan Ford and Kathy Greco. Happy Feb. 9 birthday to Madonna Stickel; Feb. 14, Dieter Erdelt; Feb. 15, Midge Arnold, Erin Perry; Feb. 17, Sharon Lorsung; Feb. 18, Hermina Falck. In case a reminder is needed … Fat Tuesday will be Feb. 16 and Ash Wednesday Feb. 17.
Happy Valentine’s Day greetings Feb. 14!
Presidents Day will be noted Monday, Feb. 15, so federal offices may be closed. It is a Monday holiday, celebrating Abraham Lincoln whose birthday is Feb. 12 and George Washington, Feb. 22. Yes, I will always remember those Washington Day dinners at Grace United Methodist Church and the cherry pies!
Some days things go awry … like last week, when the computer would not cooperate. Good friend City Editor Deb Kunkle came to my rescue as did Chris Child of Computer Repair fame. Thanks to both for help.
Can’t end this column without a huge thank you and blessings to all who remembered my Ground Hog birthday. I am deeply honored and flattered!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wash your hands, sanitize, wear a mask, pray! Don’t go out on nasty days unless it is absolutely necessary!