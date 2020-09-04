Did you remember to change your calendar(s)? It’s already Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 7, will be Labor Day. Do have a safe and happy holiday weekend!
b-b-b
In the old days, Labor Day was the last time it was appropriate to wear white clothing and accessories. Now white, in various tints, eggshell, off-white, light cream, is worn the year around. And in case you hadn’t noticed, trees are shedding leaves, acorns are falling and the corn is turning brown (from lack of water?) These are all signs of an early fall.
b-b-b
Saturday will be National Cheese Pizza Day and Sunday, Read a Book Day. Grandparents Day will be observed Sunday, Sept. 13.
And, a big A-N-D, two months from today and “it,” the National Election, will be over! Thankfully! The ads on television are overbearing and the candidates are not playing nice! Have you noticed how many news anchors, reporters, personalities and others, who are interviewing or being interviewed, are often photographed in front of bookcases or fireplaces?
b-b-b
Congratulations to Linda Payne, the new third ward councilperson!
b-b-b
Congratulations to Pamela Ohrt, a professor at Wartburg College, Waverly, who has been appointed to the R. J. McElroy chair in communications.
b-b-b
Happy birthday to Brandy Hershey of Pizza Ranch fame who celebrated her golden birthday Aug. 30. She was serenaded with the birthday song by patrons last Friday.
b-b-b
Happy 60th wedding wishes to Marlene and Bob Kudrna who will celebrate that milestone Sept. 3. Belated 50th wedding anniversary wishes to John and Karen (Nickey) Homewood Michels who marked that special event Aug. 28. Other golden celebrants these past weeks have been Pat and John McBride and Bob and Jani Fitzpatrick.
b-b-b
Had the nicest letter from Tammy Fitzpatrick Byrd, Cedar Falls, the other day! Tammy, your letter was the bright spot in a kinda dreary day. Tammy, the daughter of Robert and Marijane Olsen Fitzpatrick, Oelwein, is a 1976 graduate of Oelwein High. Her grandparents were the late Winnie and Les Olsen. Winnie worked at Don’s Pharmacy and Les worked at the Oelwein Daily Register.
b-b-b
As these dilapidated houses come down, I wonder if anything, a sink, a cupboard, door, window could be salvaged. I suppose if they could, they would have been saved.
b-b-b
Many happy years in Oelwein to Dollar Fresh, Hy-Vee company which officially opened a store here today! Many, many years ago I sent a letter to the company inviting them to Oelwein. And I did get a nice reply from then CEO Howard Pearson. Over the years I have written to other companies, firms suggesting locating in Oelwein.
b-b-b
To all you wonderful gardeners, Al, Diane and Norma, who have kept us supplied with delicious homegrown produce, many blessings. We thank you with every bite! The cantaloupes from Diane and Norma have been nice and sweet, especially with ice cream.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Deacon Richard Gehrke, Mary Redmon, Marilyn Walters Butler and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week and a safe holiday weekend. Wear a mask, social distance and sanitize.